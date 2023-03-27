No more second chances for trespassers

Territory business owners will now have more powers to issue and enforce warnings to trespassers under new laws passed in late March.
The Trespass Bill 2023 is set to streamline and clarify the process of issuing and enforcing trespass orders for legal occupiers and NT Police.
Under the Bill, legal occupiers and NT Police can issue individuals - including youth - with a 'Direction to Leave' premises for up to seven days.
A 'Warning to stay off' can also be issued, banning an individual from entering premises for up to 12 months.
It also removes a second chance warning for individuals who refuse to leave - and allows for more employees, including security guards to issue orders.
Committing a trespass offence can result in arrest and a possible prison term of up to six months or a fine up to $3,240.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Kate Worden, said the NT Government had acted on the concerns of businesses who expressed their frustration with previous convoluted laws.
"We know businesses and Territorians are fed up with crime, anti-social behaviour and the impacts it has on their daily lives," Ms Worden said.
"This new law gives business owners and Police more certainty surrounding the issuing and enforcing of trespass orders.
"The process is now more streamlined, allowing employees and others, such as security guards, to issue warnings.
"The Bill clarifies the penalties that will apply for trespass offences, which include fines and potential term of imprisonment.
"Businesses shouldn't have to put up with nuisance behaviour and these changes will now make it simpler for individuals to be moved on or banned."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
