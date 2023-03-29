Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Youth Concert
Katherine
The annual Katherine Town Council Youth Concert will be held on April 12 from 6pm at Katherine Town Square.
Food Collective
Katherine
Katherine's Food Collective kicks off in May, running every second Thursday through to July 27, providing a variety of food and live entertainment in the Cinema carpark.
Toddler Rhyme
Katherine
Toddle Rhyme Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every week on Tuesday mornings. No bookings required. Join us for stories, singing and dancing with your toddler.
Story Time
Katherine
Story Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every Wednesday morning at 10am. Catering to three to five-year- olds, join for a morning of stories, singing and dancing followed by a craft activity for little ones.
Board Games
Katherine
A Board Games Club is held on Thursday afternoons at 3pm at the Katherine Public Library for anyone over the age of ten who loves games such as Catan, Flourish, Everdell and Carcassonne.
Wriggle & Rhyme
Katherine
Wriggle and Rhyme is run every Thursday morning at 10.30am for babies 0-12month old. Join for a morning of singing and dancing and meet other carers and their children.
Skating at the Y
Katherine
The Y runs an indoor roller skating program for all ages every Saturday from 9am. Roll around on quads or blades. No registrations needed, just turn up on the day.
Youth Night
Katherine
A free Youth Drop In Night will be held at the Y on April 7 from 6pm. Open to Katherine youth and travellers the event offers a variety of activities and games in a fun and safe indoor environment.
Seniors IT event
A free IT information session for seniors will be held on April 27 from 10am at the Katherine Public Library. Provided by NBN, the workshop provides an introduction to Windows 10. Numbers are strictly limited, bookings required.
Barunga Festival
Barunga
The annual Barunga Festival will be held on June 9 to celebrate Indigenous community life through music, sport, culture and art.
Katherine Ultra
Katherine
The Katherine Ultra Challenge will be held on August 6 at Nitmiluk National Park. Contact the Katherine Multisports Club to find out more or become a volunteer.
Markets
Mataranka
Mataranka Markets are open on Sunday, May 14, at Stan Martin Park from 9am to 12 noon, with food, fresh produce, art and craft, live entertainment. New stallholders welcome, contact Judy McFarlane 0427 754 668.
