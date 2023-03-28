Katherine Times
'Knife crime' to be stamped out in NT following death of 20yo Declan Laverty at Darwin bottle shop

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
March 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Declan Laverty lost his life when he was allegedly stabbed at his workplace in Darwin. Picture via Facebook.
Declan Laverty lost his life when he was allegedly stabbed at his workplace in Darwin. Picture via Facebook.

Following the death of 20-year-old Declan Laverty who was allegedly stabbed at his workplace in Darwin by a young offender on bail, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has announced urgent bail legislation will be introduced to parliament which will see a new presumption against bail for violent offences involving a weapon.

