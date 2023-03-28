Following the death of 20-year-old Declan Laverty who was allegedly stabbed at his workplace in Darwin by a young offender on bail, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has announced urgent bail legislation will be introduced to parliament which will see a new presumption against bail for violent offences involving a weapon.
There will also be a presumption against bail for co-offenders who participate in violent offences involving a weapon, even if they do not possess the weapon themselves.
These latest changes will apply to youth and adults.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said enough was enough.
"If you are charged with a violent offence involving a weapon, it is expected that you will sit on remand and out of the community until your case is heard," she said.
"We refuse to let knife crime become the norm here in the Territory and these changes send a strong message to the community."
Ms Fyles said this was "one of many" initiatives announced by her Government to tackle and deter violent offending - with more announcements imminent.
"We will leave no stone unturned and we will never stop looking at ways to improve community safety," she said.
A review into bail for weapon offences remains ongoing, but these are early changes that have already been identified for strengthening - with the Chief Minister instructing they were to be introduced as a matter of urgency as "much-needed amendments".
Attorney General and Minister for Justice Chansey Paech said over the last week the NT Government had met with relevant agencies to ensure the changes wouldn't have unintended consequences.
"The safety of our community is paramount and these changes are in line with community expectations," he said.
Twenty-year-old Declan Laverty was fatally stabbed while working a shift at a bottle shop near Darwin Airport.
He had previously shared with his family that he often had to deal with abusive customers during his shifts.
His last text message to his devastated father was "Love you, been stabbed".
The alleged offender, 19, was on bail at the time.
