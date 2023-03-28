Rollover leaves three injured

Three people are lucky to be alive after the car they were travelling in rolled about 40km north of Mataranka.
The occupants of the vehicle were conveyed to the Mataranka Clinic by a passing motorist.
NT Police said the female driver had since returned an initial alcohol reading of 0.109.
All travellers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be conveyed to Katherine for observation.
Superintendent Crispin Gargan said drink driving remained "one of the largest killers on our roads.
"There is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle whilst intoxicated and put your life and lives of those around you at risk.
"It is unbelievably lucky these three weren't more seriously injured after this rollover.
"The driver is expected to be issued a notice to appear after toxicology results are confirmed."
