$4.35m upgrade to make fishos happy

March 29 2023 - 3:30pm
The Daly River boat ramp has received a $3.4m upgrade.
Upgrades at the Daly River boat ramp have been completed, with the $4.35 million works seeing the construction of a new car park, a passenger loading platform for easy access for people of all abilities, as well as an ablution facility.

