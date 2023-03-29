$4.35m upgrade to make fishos happy

Upgrades at the Daly River boat ramp have been completed, with the $4.35 million works seeing the construction of a new car park, a passenger loading platform for easy access for people of all abilities, as well as an ablution facility.
Repairs are yet to be made to the toe of the boat ramp to provide safe boat launching at low river levels. Works are underway with offsite fabrication of concrete panels, with installation to occur when water levels are suitable.
Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries Paul Kirby said fishing was a "massive part" of the Territory's lifestyle and the upgrades would create more opportunities for the fishing tourism sector and local anglers.
"The construction phase has also supported close to 40 jobs - a boost for local workers," Minister Kirby said.
Local company Coleman's Contracting and Earthmoving completed the project, employing 39 local locals.
Supported by local Traditional Owners, the project was jointly funded under the Northern Territory Government's $50 million RecFishing Futures Program and the Australian Government's Recreational Fishing and Camping Facilities Program.
Amateur Fishermen's Association of the Northern Territory (AFANT) CEO David Ciaravolo said he had already received positive feedback from local fishos.
"The passenger loading ramp means that people of all abilities are catered to at the Daly River for the first time, helping to ensure that top fishing locations in the NT are more accessible and inclusive for everyone," he said.
