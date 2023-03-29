'Restore law and order' - K-Town calls on Govt

More than 800 Katherine residents had their voice on crime heard in Parliament yesterday, with Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, tabling a petition from locals.
The petition called on the Northern Territory Government to "restore some measure of law and order" to Katherine.
Mrs Hersey said Katherine was experiencing a crime crisis that continued to spiral out of control.
The petition urged the Labor government to bring back consequences for youth offending.
"It shouldn't have to come to this, but when the Labor government has no idea how to fix crime, Katherine people come up with their own ideas," she said.
"The petition was circulated at a crime rally in Katherine on Saturday, which was held in conjunction with the crime rally in Darwin, which was attended by about 4,000 protesters.
"Territorians are saying 'enough is enough' not just in Alice Springs and Darwin, but in Katherine as well.
"Katherine locals are passionate about their town and it breaks their heart to see such disregard for the law from criminals and such indifference from the Labor government."
The petition identified a number of practical measure that could be employed by the government to address the crime crisis, including:
Mrs Hersey said residents had run out of patience with the government's "inaction on crime" and were concerned the intergenerational culture of crime was becoming entrenched in the community.
"When you see young offenders becoming more brazen and more destructive, it makes us all fear for where the crime crisis will take us," the Member for Katherine said.
The Katherine petition also outlined measure petitioners want considered to address youth crime, including:
