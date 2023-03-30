Man arrested over alleged child abuse material

A 68-year-old man has been charged with alleged child abuse offence.
Police said the Northern Territory Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team arrested the man in a community within the Katherine Region on March 29.
Members from Northern Territory Police and the Australian Federal Police executed a search warrant at the man's residence, locating a mobile phone containing child abuse material.
Police said the man was arrested without incident and has been charged with the alleged transmission of child abuse material and alleged possession or control of child abuse material.
He was remanded in custody.
