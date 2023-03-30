Performers wanted for youth concert

Katherine's aspiring performers have a chance to showcase their skills at Katherine Town Council's Youth Concert on April 12.
"Performing on stage is an adrenaline rush," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"It's a great experience for youth to have, and there is no better place to try it out with a supportive and welcoming Katherine audience."
Council is calling for young people under the age of 26 to sign up for the event.
All types of performances are welcome, from singing and rapping to performing poetry.
"We have so many talented youth here and we're excited to see what they can show us," Ms Clark said.
The concert will be held at the Katherine Town Square from 6pm.
