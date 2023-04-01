The former Mayor of Katherine, Fay Miller, has lost her battle with leukaemia.
She passed away in palliative care in Darwin on April 1.
The 'people's Mayor' had seen an outpouring of love after her myelofibrosis diagnosis, which forced her to step away from her role as Mayor of Katherine in November 2021, after almost a decade in the position.
Only earlier this year, Mrs Miller was part of an International Women's Day exhibition at Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre, honouring inspirational women - with many visitors acknowledging the positive impact the former Mayor has had on their lives and the community of Katherine.
Former Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson thanked Mrs Miller for "always being unapologetically" herself.
"(Fay has) been such a great inspiration and guide," she said.
"(Her) passion for Katherine was infectious and (her) unwavering determination to put Katherine on the map was inspiring.
"I still remember ... watching (her) lead the council with such courage and conviction."
Born in Ceduna on April 8, 1947, Fay grew up in Smoky Bay, South Australia.
She married her first husband Kel Prescott in 1966, with their daughters Mandy born in 1970 and Trisha in 1971.
When the marriage broke down, Fay moved to Adelaide where she reconnected with childhood friend Mike Miller. They were married in Port Pirie, before moving to Katherine in 1989 for a two-year stint.
As with so many new Territorians, two years turned into 30.
In Katherine, Fay and Mike bought Red Gum Caravan Park - and, like so many other Katherinites, lost everything during the devastating 1998 floods.
In 2003 Fay was elected for the Country Liberal Party seat of Katherine, and was the Member for Katherine in the NT Legislative Council from 2003 to 2008.
But a freak car crash in 2006 in which she broke her neck called an early end to her political career.
Former Member for Katherine, Willem Westra van Holthe, said he remembered meeting the former local Member "as a consummate professional and someone who cared deeply about the people of Katherine, business and the prosperity of the town".
"(Her) passion spilled over and spread amongst the tourism operators of our region," he said.
"Under (Fay's) guidance, tourism and the many businesses in Katherine flourished.
"Katherine was always a great destination, but Fay's effort made Katherine a must-see and do in the itineraries of thousands of visitors to the town and the surroundings."
Mr Westra van Holthe said Fay's time as local representative in Parliament was marked with "dogged determination to get the very best outcomes for Katherine".
"There can never be any doubt that she was an outstanding Local Member," he said.
"Fay had the ear of the people. Her warm, friendly and affable demeanour made her so very approachable.
"Fay was highly respected, loved and appreciated by the people of Katherine."
In 2010, Fay lost her husband Mike to cancer. After his death, she qualified as a Civil Celebrant, a career that she enjoyed immensely.
Two years later, she was voted in as Mayor of Katherine, following her strong desire to continue serving her community of Katherine.
"People of Katherine considered her the people's Mayor, giving freely and willingly of herself," her sister Julie said.
"People often marvelled at how much energy she had and how much of that energy she devoted to the people of Katherine."
In 2019, Fay met Dennis Cheal at a service station in Katherine, and the couple - who considered each other soulmates - got married in 2020 during the Covid 19 health crisis.
In 2021 Fay was appointed a member of the Order of Australia in the General Division for her "significant service to local government, to tourism and to the community of Katherine".
Her giving spirit stayed with her until the end. During her cancer journey, she opted to partake in a medical trial that was not going to save her but might help others in the future.
Her philosophy on life was to live, to laugh and to love to the fullest.
Her family and friends - and to a large part the Katherine community - lived, laughed and loved with her.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.