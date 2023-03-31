The much-loved Katherine Hot Springs are set to reopen on April 1 as the region gears up for the dry season.
"Opening the hot springs heralds the start of the dry season," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"This means we will again begin to welcome many visitors to our region."
During a visit to the Territory last year, TV star and former Big Brother housemate Constance Hall praised the location.
Sharing photos of herself dipping in the Katherine Hot Springs with her 1.7 million Facebook fans, she said she was pinching herself at the beauty of the Northern Territory.
"Today I think we found the most beautiful place in the universe, the crystal clear hot springs of Katherine are indescribably astounding," she posted online, attracting more than 13,000 likes overnight.
The Pop Rocket Café at the Hot Springs is also reopening for trading.
