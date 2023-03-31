Clinic celebrates second birthday

Founded from "literally nothing" after Katherine's only private GP clinic closed in late 2020, the town's Bauhinia Health Clinic celebrated its second birthday this week.
"We didn't even have premises initially, just an absolute commitment to provide the best primary health care service in the NT," managing director Anjali Palmer said.
"We are extremely grateful for the commitment of our doctors and nurses, most who have been with us since day one and continue to support the development of the profession with four of our senior doctors being accredited registrar supervisors, allowing us to be both an exceptional practice and training facility."
Mrs Palmer said even though her clinic has only been in operation for two years, it had already developed a reputation as an "outstanding training facility", with the practice being one of only two private practices in the NT who have registrar doctors this year.
"Our commitment was always to have this facility be an asset for the community, and we are eternally grateful for the support and patronage we receive from the majority of the community," Mrs Palmer said.
But with the need for medical services on a constant increase, "heavy demands" were placed on doctors and support staff, the clinic manager said.
"Remote GP practices are certainly challenged right across the country and we are no exception.
"We believe in our doctors and their ability to train and share resources with other providers."
But Mrs Palmer said she was optimistic that the opportunities Bauhinia Health and the community of Katherine have to offer would encourage GPs and training GPs to join the Bauhinia team.
-
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.