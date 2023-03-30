The NT Government has announced the establishment of a technical working group to assess the impacts of buffel grass management, which will include consideration of declaring buffel grass a weed.
While buffel grass has provided valuable fodder as well as dust suppression and erosion control in desert areas since the 1960s, the Government said there was an increasing concern about its role in heightening wildfire intensity, and associated impacts on biodiversity.
The technical working group, comprising representatives who have expertise and experience relevant to the management of buffel grass, are set to report back to the NTG later this year.
The outcomes will build on and inform existing work already undertaken across NT Government Departments to manage buffel grass in Central Australia, including ongoing research, strategic fuel reduction programs and activities undertaken by the Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics through firebreak and road verge management programs.
Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security, Lauren Moss, said the NT Government was ensuring its approach to environmental management was "up-to-date" and reflected "contemporary challenges".
"We acknowledge the community's concerns around buffel grass, which is why we are establishing this important technical working group to advise on the most appropriate and effective approach to buffel grass for the Northern Territory," she said.
