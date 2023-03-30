Katherine Times
Buffel grass potentially to be declared weed

By Annie Hesse
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 8:00am
Buffel grass could become a declared weed in the NT.
The NT Government has announced the establishment of a technical working group to assess the impacts of buffel grass management, which will include consideration of declaring buffel grass a weed.

