NT sports stars crowned

The Northern Territory's elite sports stars have been recognised for their efforts on and off the field at the 50th NT Sports Awards gala event.
Hockeyroo and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jeremy Hayward claimed the coveted title of NT Sportsperson of the Year for the second time after he first won the award in 2015.
Mr Hayward achieved outstanding results on the international stage at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the award caps a stunning year for the hockey star.
The Darwin Salties were crowned NT Team of the Year after taking the Territory by storm in their debut season in the NBL1 competition.
Minister for Sport, Kate Worden, congratulated all the winners and finalists for their efforts throughout 2022.
"The Northern Territory has always been a breeding ground for talented sports people to develop and hone their skills before making a name for themselves on the national and international stage," she said.
"The finalists and winners of this year's NT Sports awards are no different. "From Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy Haywood and Brooke Peris to emerging Sheffield Shield batsman Ashley Chandrasinghe, NT athletes are making their mark amongst the elite."
Ms Lawler said while sport offered "the chance to reach the top", it also played a significant part in bringing communities together.
"Every weekend suburban sporting grounds across the NT are filled with participants playing the games they love," she said.
The awards not only celebrated sporting stars but also recognised the contribution of volunteers to grass root sport, with Katherine's Donna Capes named a finalist in the Volunteer of the Year category in recognition of her tireless work.
The winners were selected from a strong field of finalists which represented a variety of sports, recognising Territorians who have made a significant and lasting impression both on and off the field, as well as highlighting the vital role of coaches, administrators and officials.
NT Sports Awards 2023 Winners
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
