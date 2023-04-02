In front of a large crow of art fans, Katherine-based artist and Gurindji man Kamahi Djordon King opened his latest exhibition at Godinymayin on March 31.
BLAK on a Hot Tin Roof, showcased in the K Space Gallery, features Mr King's newest visual art work and is an homage to the shanties that were built in Katherine when he was little.
"My Grandfather, George Kruger, purchased a large block on Second Street and built two of these (shanties) for his family to live in," he said.
"I remember it well, and those memories of yesterday have inspired much in this exhibition for the cultural centre.
"Back then everyone was a part of the community, meaning the spirit of the town and community was strong.
"Black kids and white kids - together we played, fought and competed, but always with a feeling of togetherness."
Mr King said Katherine was a "great town" to grow up in the seventies, with his most treasured memories involving little creeks that only flow during the wet season, like Maud Creek on the way to the Gorge, and Two Mile Creek on Emungulan Road.
His latest exhibition features campdogs, canine sculptures made from recycled paper and other materials, but also a variety of corrugated siding paintings, inspired by growing up in a "do-it-yourself project house" with corrugated sheets.
The artist is also working on his own comedy series with Northern Territory icon, singer, song-writer, actor, playwright and story teller Ursula Yovich. The project, Connie and LuLu, is set to be being developed a new television series.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
