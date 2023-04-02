Late Fay Miller 'forever motivation' for Tourism Top End

Tourism Top End has joined a long list of organisations and public figures sharing their sadness about the loss of former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller, who lost her battle with cancer on April 1.
"We learned the sad news of the passing of Fay Miller AM, a wonderful lady who had inspired so many across the tourism industry of Katherine and the Top End," Tourism Top End said in a statement.
"Never one to back away from what had to be done in the interests of Katherine, especially tourism, Fay was passionate about the region working together to constantly improve its place in the Northern Territory.
"A key advocate also for the Savannah Way, Fay was focused on ensuring the success of Katherine and the Big Rivers as an integral part of Northern Australia's tourism industry."
In 2021, Mrs Miller was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for her significant service to local government, tourism and the community of Katherine. She was also recognised as a Life Member of Tourism Top End for her "invaluable contribution to Katherine's and the Top End's tourism industry".
As a caravan park and general store operator in her early years in Katherine, she was heavily involved in NT tourism over the years, with some of her many roles including Katherine Region Tourist Association chairwoman and Commissioner on Tourism NT's Board.
In the 2021 NT Brolga Tourism Awards, Mrs Miller was awarded the Tourism Minister's Perpetual Trophy recognising her "incredible contribution" to tourism.
"As she was affectionately known, 'Aunty Fay' will always be remembered as a passionate and personable lady whose legacy will continue to inspire many in our tourism industry," Tourism Top End said.
"Her contribution will forever be at the heart of our motivation to ensure that the future of Katherine's tourism industry reaches its full potential."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
