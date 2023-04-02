Indigenous leader and Gumatj man Yunupingu has passed away.
The 74-year-old died surrounded by his family on Yolngu country in his East Arnhem Land home.
In a statement, the Youth Yindi Foundation which he chaired said the nation had lost a 'giant'.
"A giant of the nation whose contribution to public life spanned seven decades, he was first and foremost a leader of his people, whose welfare was his most pressing concern and responsibility," the statement said.
Yunupingu's daughter Binmila said the family was mourning "the holder of our sacred fire, the leader of our clan and the path-maker to our future".
"The loss to our family and community is profound. We are hurting, but we honour him and remember with love everything he has done for us," she said in a statement.
"We remember him for his fierce leadership, and total strength for Yolngu and for Aboriginal people throughout Australia. He lived by our laws always.
"Our father was driven by a vision for the future of this nation, his people's place in the nation and the rightful place for Aboriginal people everywhere.
"We ask you to mourn his passing in your own way, but we as a family encourage you to rejoice in the gift of his life and leadership.
"There will never be another like him."
Chair of the Northern Land Council (NLC), Dr Samuel Bush-Blanasi, offered his condolences to Yunupingu's family.
"Mr Yunupingu will always have a special place in the heart of the Northern Land Council," he said.
"He served as Chair for almost half our existence. This year is our 50th anniversary. We are part of his great legacy."
Yunupingu served eight terms as NLC Chair, spanning 24 years, from 1977 to 1980 and 1983 to 2004.
"He was in the frontline of the fight for land rights. Those days were tough. But he was tougher. Governments and everyone opposed us all the way.
"He took the fight to the streets, to Canberra and to the High Court many times. Lots of people today don't remember what it was like. But we do and we will never forget," Dr Bush-Blanasi said.
Out of respect, the Northern Land Council will be closed on April 3.
NLC CEO Joe Martin-Jard, called on his staff to use this time to pause and reflect on Yunupingu's historic achievements, from the Yirrkala Bark Petitions in 1963 to the Barunga Statement in 1988, to becoming the inspiration for the Land Council's strategic policy.
"It is true to say of Mr Yunupingu that if we have seen far, it is because we have stood on the shoulders of this giant leader," Mr Martin-Jard said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
