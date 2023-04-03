Female fishos take to the Daly

Nearly 200 female fishos took to the Daly River on the first weekend in April as part of the eighth annual Girls Gone Fishin competition.
More than 50 teams battled it out for the biggest barra in their boats, with 'Slayin' the Big Girls' taking out the overall team with 3050 points. The runner-up team was Hookers with 2175 points.
Lisa Taylor, Just Hook It, was named the competition's Champion Angler with 1,285 points, closely followed by Courtney Johnson, Slayin' the Big Girls, with 1,245 points.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
