The former Mayor of Katherine, Fay Miller, will be given a state funeral on May 26 in Darwin.
Mrs Miller lost her battle against leukaemia on April 1, triggering an outpouring of grief across the Katherine community and the broader NT.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the "pioneering Territory woman" had paved the way for many, and was a strong advocate who "always led from the front".
"I have great respect and fondness for her," Ms Fyles said.
"She always advocated for her community. She was caring and compassionate.
"On behalf of all Territorians, I pay tribute to a very generous and courageous woman who is missed by so many."
Ms Fyles said the state funeral would recognise Mrs Miller's "decades of community service, and how she meant so much to so many".
Mrs Miller's husband, Dennis Cheal, said on behalf of the former Katherine Mayor's family he would like to thank the Northern Territory Government for the offer of a state funeral.
"Fay's family is deeply moved moved by the Territory Government's desire to commemorate her service to the NT and love of her fellow Territorians," he said.
Mr Cheal said he spoke with his wife about funeral arrangements prior to her passing at the palliative care centre in Darwin.
"In Fay's own words - a state funeral is absolutely not expected but would be accepted with great humility."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
