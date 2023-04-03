21yo struck by crossbow bolt

A 21-year-old man had to be evacuated from a Northern Territory community after being injured by a crossbow bolt.
Northern Territory Police said the Territory Response Group (TRG) had been deployed to the community of Daly River, 220km south-west of Darwin, following disturbances.
Around 2am on April 2, police received reports that a 21-year-old man suffered injuries from being struck with a crossbow bolt.
The victim received medical treatment after being evacuated from the community.
Police said further reports of disturbances were received the following night, with a firearm being discharged multiple times and a house significantly damaged, as well as a vehicle stolen with four unsecured firearms in the backseat.
Daly River, Peppimenarti and Adelaide River Police continue to investigate the incidents with assistance from Strike Force Trident and TRG.
Police said the community's safety remained a priority and local police would continue to engage with traditional Owners and Elders to work towards restoring calm.
