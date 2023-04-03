New cyclone shelter for remote community

Cyclone shelter capacity is set to be increased in remote Northern Territory communities.
A stage two tender for the Sports and Cyclone Shelter in Borroloola in the Gulf of Carpentaria has been awarded to DCT Australia for $8.6 million.
The tender will deliver a dedicated cyclone shelter for the community with construction completion expected later this year.
Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler, said the NT Government was delivering projects that supported local jobs and provided "safety for communities right across the Territory".
"Construction of the sports courts and cyclone shelter will improve the liveability of Borroloola, provide safety for hundreds of residents in the event of a cyclone, and drive the economy forward," she said.
Prioritisation of the Borroloola cyclone shelter was assessed against a range of exposure and vulnerability factors including population, ability to self-evacuate, road accessibility and likelihood of a tropical cyclone event.
The shelter will be able to hold 600 people in the event of a cyclone.
Marlene Karkadoo, Chairperson of the McArthur River Mine Community Benefits Trust (CBT) said the CBT Board was committed to supporting projects that would provide opportunities for young people and increase the resilience and safety of the community.
"Improvements to infrastructure and contributing to social and community development are key community identified priorities for the CBT," she said.
"The addition of the cyclone shelter will provide additional opportunities for sport, recreation and other community events and activities.
"We were pleased to initiate this project by providing the seed funding of $1.5 million and are pleased that with support from the Northern Territory Government, these facilities are being delivered."
