$16.35m subdivision to support 'future of Katherine'

Updated April 4 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles and Minister Eva Lawler at the construction site of the new Katherine East subdivision.
New residential and commercial land for Katherine is one step closer with the award of a $16.35 million package to deliver initial works for a new subdivision in Katherine East.

