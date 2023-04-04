$16.35m subdivision to support 'future of Katherine'

New residential and commercial land for Katherine is one step closer with the award of a $16.35 million package to deliver initial works for a new subdivision in Katherine East.
Announcing the development in Katherine, Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the project would be exciting for the future of Katherine.
Jointly funded by the Australian and the NT Government, the project, which is part of the Support Growth in Katherine East Project, is set to see serviced parcels created for residential, commercial and community purposes.
Works will include earth and roadworks, stormwater, sewer and electrical works to enable future subdivisions and building works, with the tender awarded to BMD Urban.
"Our Government will continue to invest in quality infrastructure for the benefit of our community," Ms Fyles said.
The Chief Minister said the project would create 25 new jobs and prepare Katherine for the future.
"The focus is on resilience," she said, with the new subdivision located outside of the 100-year flood zone.
Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler, said the project would provide "land for Katherine for the next 20 years".
"This is a significant project for the people of Katherine, and the NT Government is committed to supporting the growth of all areas of the Territory," she said.
As part of the works, a 1.3km stretch of the Stuart Highway in Katherine East is also being duplicated.
The duplication will be in place from 200m before the Cyprus Street turnoff, extending 300m past Uralla Road.
It includes safety and realignment upgrades to the Uralla Road and Cyprus Street intersections.
