Katherine Markets to return

The Katherine Markets are set to reopen on April 15.
Open every Saturday morning from 8am at the Lindsey Street Complex near the Katherine Visitor Center, the markets will boast a variety of stalls with local produce, arts and crafts, as well as kids activities and food.
The Zaki Zaki Cafe will be open each market with fresh coffee and Baklava
New potential stallholders are invited to contact the markets committee to supply a stallholder application.
On May 6, the market will be held at the CDU Rural campus as part of the uni's annual open day. A shuttle bus will be running from the Lindsay Street Complex car park.
