Things to do: Katherine and beyond

Egg Hunt
Katherine
A free community Easter egg hunt will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 8am at the Pop Rocket Café at the Katherine Hot Springs.
Write a book
Katherine
Katherine author Mandy Tootell is hosting a 'Write a Book' workshop at the Katherine Library on Saturday, April 22, from 10am to 11am. The workshop is open for young writers between the age of six and 12. Book: 8971 1188.
VR Arcade
Katherine
Experience and learn about Virtual Reality, paint in 3D and play games in a drop-in workshop at Godinymayin on April 12 from 1pm to 3pm.
Film Society
Katherine
The Katherine Film Society will be screening Living at Katherine Cinema 3 on Thursday, April 20. Wine and snacks from 6.30pm, movie starts at 7pm.
Puss in Boots
Katherine
Katherine Cinema 3 will be screening Puss in Boots - The last Wish at 2pm on Wednesday, April 12, for free. The session is expected to be busy, arrive 45 minutes early to secure a seat.
Youth Concert
Katherine
The annual Katherine Town Council Youth Concert on April 12 has been cancelled as Council did not receive enough expressions of interest from potential performers.
Food Collective
Katherine
Katherine's Food Collective kicks off in May, running every second Thursday up to July 27, providing a variety of food and live entertainment in the Cinema carpark.
Toddler Rhyme
Katherine
Toddle Rhyme Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every week on Tuesday mornings. No bookings required. Join us for stories, singing and dancing with your toddler.
Story Time
Katherine
Story Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every Wednesday morning at 10am. Catering to three to five-year-olds, join for a morning of stories, singing and dancing followed by a craft activity for little ones.
Board Games
Katherine
A Board Games Club is held on Thursday afternoons at 3pm at the Katherine Public Library for anyone over the age of ten who loves games such as Catan, Flourish, Everdell and Carcassonne.
Wriggle & Rhyme
Katherine
Wriggle and Rhyme is run every Thursday morning at 10.30am for babies 0-12month old. Join for a morning of singing and dancing and meet other carers and their children.
Skating at the Y
Katherine
The Y runs an indoor roller skating program for all ages every Saturday from 9am. Roll around on quads or blades. No registrations needed, just turn up on the day.
Seniors IT event
Katherine
A free IT information session for seniors on April 27 from 10am at the Katherine Public Library. Provided by NBN, the workshop is an introduction to Windows 10. Numbers limited, bookings required.
Barunga Festival
Barunga
The annual Barunga Festival will be held on June 9 to celebrate Indigenous community life through music, sport, culture and art.
