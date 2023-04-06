'I have known women who have been killed'

By long-term Katherinite June Tapp
The culture of alcohol violence in the Northern Territory has been with us for decades. In this present crisis over the violent stabbing death of a young man in an alcohol bottle shop in Darwin there is still no open, honest public discussion, no truth telling regarding the violence towards Aboriginal women and children by Aboriginal men.
It is almost 20 years since the revelation by Nanette Rogers, a Central Australian law prosecutor, in Alice Springs spoke to ABC Lateline TV of the horrific physical and sexual abuse of Aboriginal women and children in the NT.
Nothing has changed.
Nanette Rogers' revelations led to the 2007 Report 'The Little Children are Sacred', an investigation into child sexual abuse in remote communities in the Northern Territory.
Pat Anderson and Rex Wild QC led the inquiry which was followed by 'The Intervention' in the NT.
IN OTHER NEWS
Nanette Rogers said in 2023, reported by Rosemary Neil in The Australian, that Aboriginal women and children are still trapped by violence and intergenerational abuse and culture that privileges the rights of perpetrators over those of the abused victims.
It has been reported in the last few years that both Marcia Langton and Jacinta Price have called for a Royal Commission into the sexual abuse of Aboriginal children.
The Royal Commission into Institutional Sexual Abuse of Children found widespread sexual abuse of children in churches but did not cover child sexual abuse in other communities.
The majority of child sexual abuse takes place within families, which was not covered by the Royal Commission.
Many people wonder why the major issue of the abuse, neglect and deaths of Aboriginal women and children have not been addressed over the last twenty years.
Alcohol has played a major role in the dysfunction. The number of Aboriginal women killed by their partners in the Northern Territory is a disgrace.
IN OTHER NEWS
The lack of leadership by NT Governments, women's organisations, Aboriginal men and Aboriginal politicians to speak on this life and death issue is hard to understand.
Nanette Rogers said "violence towards Aboriginal women and children by Aboriginal men continues unabated after 20 years".
Malarndirri McCarthy said last week that she knows "only too well" that Aboriginal women are eleven times more likely to die after a physical assault than non-Aboriginal women.
Aboriginal women are 45 more time likely to end up in hospital after being bashed, than other women.
Kate Worden, Domestic Family and Sexual Assault Prevention Minister, said a few months ago that the NT Government needed 18 times the current funding to attempt to combat the violence against women and children.
The NT Government had no plan for action in July 2022. A promised plan is to be released in July 2023.
Sixty-five Aboriginal women have died by homicide in the Northern Territory since the year 2000.
Many hundreds of others have been brutally bashed and hospitalised by alcohol-fuelled, drunken men. Bashed with star pickets, lengths of garden hose, stabbed with knives, jaws broken and heads stomped on.
I have lived in the Northern Territory for almost 80 years.
I l have lived in the bush, I have known women who have been killed and I have known the men who killed women.
Cultural sensitivity is no excuse for moral blindness.
June Tapp, Katherine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.