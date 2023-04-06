OPINION: Voice 'a threat to democracy'

Peter Dutton and the Liberals said yes to real solutions, and no to Labor's Canberra Voice.
They said yes to recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as Australia's First People in our Constitution, and no to constitutional division.
They said yes to local and regional advisory bodies, and no to Canberra elites having all the power.
This is an important moment in the fight against Labor's dangerous, divisive and costly Canberra Voice.
Thank you, Peter Dutton.
Meanwhile supporters of the Voice have been confirming what we feared all along.
Megan Davis, key architect of the Uluru statement, told us this week that Parliament will not be able to "shut the voice up" and the Indigenous body will speak to "all parts of the government."
Greg Craven, a constitutional expert - and supporter of a constitutional amendment - said that the proposed change was "far worse than I had contemplated the worst position being".
One thing has become absolutely clear since Albanese announced the wording for the Voice referendum - the Voice will have the power to bring government to a halt, to challenge decisions it doesn't like, and insert itself wherever it wants to.
The Voice is a dangerous threat to our democracy.
And so much for unifying, anyone voicing concerns about these broad powers is being shouted down by the likes of Albanese and his partisan supporters.
After months of ignoring the Coalition's questions and concerns, and brushing off suggestions from shadow Attorney-general Julian Leeser, Albo claims: "I made it very clear the whole way through that I seek bipartisanship."
But Albo's Voice is dividing our country already.
He's playing politics and trying to set himself up for a win-win situation.
If the "Yes" vote wins he plays the lone hero, if the "No" vote wins, he'll blame everyone else for not listening to Aboriginal Voices.
Listen to him already:
"If not now, when? Indigenous people expect this to be advanced."
But that's plain wrong and he knows it.
IN OTHER NEWS
It might surprise some of the inner-city elites to learn, but not all Aboriginal people think the same way.
Albo claims it's an "opportunity for a moment of national unity", but so far, it's already dividing Indigenous Australians more than anything else.
You'll hear me say it time and again before this referendum, this Voice is dangerous, it's divisive and it's costly - and we must say no.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.