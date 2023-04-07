Hundreds have shared their grief and disbelief at the loss of former Mayor Fay Miller who lost her battle against cancer on April 1.
Read what people had to say.
***
Linda Blackwood
Farewell Fay, I'm sure you will still be keeping an eye on the goings on in Katherine. Your involvement has been long and heartfelt. Rest easy now.
***
Shaun Coutts
R.I.P. Fay We may not have agreed on everything but you always had the courage of your convictions and were a staunch supporter of all things Katherine. Condolences to family.
***
Simone Cameron
Saddened to hear the passing of such an amazing stalwart for our local Katherine community. Faye's infectious smile and radiating passion for Katherine will always be remembered. Condolences, love and light to Faye's close family and friends
***
Clare Pearce
Fay Miller, thank you for the enthusiastic support you gave my family over the years. Your grace and strength was an integral part of Katherine.
***
RFDS Darwin Tourist Facility
Condolences to Fay's family and friends. Rest in Peace Fay. Such a remarkable woman, thank you for all that you contributed to your community and the NT. You will be greatly missed.
***
Mandy Tootell
Vale 'Feisty' Fay. Thanks for all your support and advocacy for the people of Katherine.
***
Janette Crowhurst
Anyone that has known you will surely miss you. Your kindness, witty conversation, compassion, strength, guidance and love of our community will be remembered fondly. Our hearts go out to Den and your loving family. May you rest in peace, with no more suffering. We will meet as your smiling face.
***
Christine Philpot
Katherine won't be the same without you Fay Miller.
***
Amanda Kingdon
We can all learn from her strength and wisdom - such a strong lady that gave her all and her best. It wasn't easy but she made it look easy with that winning smile - will be dearly missed.
***
Shorty Harding
Fay will always be remembered with love, respect, great stories and smiles. She has done so much for Katherine as a Councillor, MP and Mayor as well as being just a huge hearted, caring person.
Being always well loved and so much fun, you will be so missed Fay.
My love and thoughts for Den and families.
***
Ben Liebelt
RIP Faye - A sad day. You did so much for Katherine and the wider NT community. You were the epitome of all things that make this the best place to live. Thanks for all you did for your community and my family.
***
Claire Land
RIP Fay, your footprint will be felt by many.
The love you had for the town was endless. I had the pleasure working with you many years ago.
May you be a peace. Much love
***
Kylie Louise
Words are hard to find for such an exceptional woman. It has been an honour and our privilege to have known you Fay.
Thank you for everything you did for Katherine and our community.
Sending my heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones xx Rest easy beautiful lady.
***
Antony King
So sad. Rest peacefully Fay. You made Katherine a better place for all. Your legacy will be felt for generations
Condolences to family, friends and the Katherine community.
***
Christine Kelly
Condolences to Fay's family. A truly lovely lady with a beautiful heart. It was a privilege to call her a friend. She worked so hard for Katherine town, she was a inspiration to work with in tourism.
***
Jane Eastburn
Your smile and positivity always lit up a room, you just loved life and lived it to the full. You energy, enthusiasm and zest for life will be missed greatly by so many. Sincere condolences to Den and family.
***
Lisa Butler
R.I.P Fay Miller. Thank you for welcoming me like an old friend when I arrived in Katherine.
Thank you for the laughs, your honesty, and for being you. Always elegant, refined and dignified.
You will be sorely missed but not forgotten.
Sincere condolences to Den, family and her many beautiful friends.
***
Jen Harris
RIP Fay, my sincere condolences to the family. An absolutely beautiful lady who gave so much of herself to others. I will miss you.
***
Jacki Balmer
RIP beautiful lady.
You were a champion for Katherine and you will be sorely missed.
I have very fond memories of times with you.
Condolences to all the family.
***
Philip Johnson
RIP Fay Miller. Katherine and the Territory is poorer for your passing. My condolences to your family.
***
Jessica Harris
R.I.P Fay - you we're a beautiful and wonderful woman who had the heart of gold and who had done so much for Katherine. My sincere condolences to the family - she may have gone but will never be forgotten.
***
Kat Vincent
Oh no, I am so sorry to hear this. My condolences to Fay's family and friends. Such a beautiful lady with a truly genuine love for Katherine and its people.
***
Tobias Oliver George
A wonderful woman with a heart of gold. Condolences to the family from Annabel, the kids and I.
***
Nicky David
Such a kind lovely woman never one to shy away from saying g'day with sincerity. Thank you for being there for Katherine Fay. In angels' company.
***
Megan Rowe
RIP Fay - a good hearted woman who cared very much about Katherine and her citizens. She will be missed.
***
Darryl Smart
An amazing lady who put her heart and soul into Katherine, may her legacy last forever. RIP Fay.
***
Shannon Lingard
Forever in the heart of Katherine. My deepest condolences to her family and Den.
***
Trish Crossin
Oh so very sad RIP Fay. Your contribution to Katherine was tireless.
***
