Tennis club's mini comp weekend a hit

Katherine Tennis Club held its first competition weekend for 2023 on April 1 and 2, with 33 local players of all ages and levels coming together for a fun weekend of tennis.
The Saturday morning session saw fifteen juniors between five and 14 years of age come together to put into practice what they'd been learning in the term's lessons with local coach Greg Dickson.
Juniors played in different levels of competition depending on experience with the oldest juniors playing full sets of tennis in the "Green Ball" event.
The Green Ball competition was tough, with five players battling the heat and some long sets.
Theo Hayertz proved to be the toughest to beat, winning all three of his sets but it was amazing work by all - Jimmy Hill, Denzel Renwick, Goldie Ganley and Nathan Lalim - who all had their first go at a Green Ball level competition.
On Saturday evening, it was the senior players' turn with social singles, social doubles as well as a "serious singles" event for the more advanced players.
Eighteen players competed and ended up with plenty of tired legs and arms by the end of the night.
Tommy Garnett ended up winning all three matches in the social singles, beating one of the clubs most promising juniors, Riley Trenholm, in the final.
In the serious singles, Greg Dickson came through undefeated and also took out the social doubles with Lewis Lampton.
Katherine Tennis Club's competition weekends give local players a taste of tournament tennis and offer a fantastic warm-up for the Katherine Open which is to be held from April 29 to May 1.
The Katherine Open is a much bigger affair with around 100 players coming together from across the Northern Territory.
Following the local competition weekend, the club hopes to have a local contingent ready to test themselves against players from further afield.
Katherine Tennis Club Mini-comp winners:
Junior events
Red Ball Skills Development - Josie Armstrong
Red Ball - Ava Armstrong
Orange Ball - Amelia Anstee
Green Ball - Theo Hayertz
Senior events
Social Singles - Tommy Garnett
Serious Singles - Greg Dickson
Social Doubles - Greg Dickson / Lewis Lampton
