Change of Command for RAAF Base Tindal

One of the last remaining grass parade grounds at a military base in Australia saw a special ceremony in late March, when history was made at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Tindal.
For the first time in the base's history, a female Wing Commander is taking control of the base south of Katherine, with Wing Commander Shane Smith retiring after a 41-year-old career.
Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron, WGCDR Smith enlisted on January 19, 1982, as an electrical fitter. He posted to Tindal in 2004 as Officer in Charge of Information Services Flight before taking over an acting OIC position which saw him responsible for all operational support aspects at the RAAF base, including Delamere Air Weapons Range.
In 2020, he became the Commanding Officer 17 Squadron and Senior Australian Defence Officer at Tindal. WGCDR Smith said he was "so proud" to have been able to command 17 Squadron in the "harsh NT environment".
A farmer's son who grew up milking cows in the Bega Valley, Mr Smith said he joined the Australian Defence Force solely to obtain a trade. "(But) the Air Force offered so much - so many new exciting directions - and suddenly I found such an exciting career opportunity in front of me," he said about his choice to stay within the RAAF. "With every single posting I got to do something different. Every time I learned new skills."
From chasing submarines to two deployments to the Middle East, his career move to become the Base Commander at Tindal became "the pinnacle" of his career.
"We've made many sacrifices along the way, but the last two years have been defining for 17 Squadron and got us ready for challenges of the future."
WGCDR Smith said RAAF Tindal had "grown a strong identity" while supporting the region.
Only earlier this year, Tindal was involved in airlifting residents from Kalkarindji after several communities flooded during excessive wet season rains.
"The Kalkarindji airlift sets us apart as a base and a Squadron," he said. "We just get things done, even when they are outside of the scope of the job we signed up for."
WGCDR Smith said during his time at Tindal he always focussed on maintaining "a strong link to the township of Katherine" as the community was "essential" for the RAAF base.
"Living remote has its challenges, but Katherine is our town and here at RAAF Tindal we have a sense of pride in being part of this region."
Following WGCDR Smith's retirement, WGCDR Fiona Pearce has assumed command of the RAAF base as the first female Senior Australian Defence Officer at Tindal.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
