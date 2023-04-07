Young people across the Territory are celebrating NT Youth Week 2023, with 290 events set to take place in Darwin, Palmerston, East Arnhem, Katherine, Barkly and Alice Springs from April 6 to 16.
Minister for Youth, Lauren Moss, said the NT Government valued young people and this year's Youth Week theme, Break Free, Unleash Your Story, was a call to action to inspire and empower Territory youth to get involved in their community and have their say on important topics that impact young Territorians.
"Whether it's attending a fun event or learning something new in a workshop to participating in the youth conferences, forums and Awards, NT Youth Week is really about young people coming together and celebrating," Ms Moss said.
With the Easter school holidays coinciding with this year's NT Youth Week, there is something on offer for all young people from dance, make-up or DJ workshops to disco nights, roller skating and Easter egg hunts.
This year, NT Youth Week Ambassadors Armani Francois, Jordy Humphreys, Shanae Kuo, CJ Rankin, Sophie Bedggood, Taylah Mills and Amber Plumb are encouraging young people aged 15 to 25 years to join the celebrations in their regions.
Events in the Big Rivers Region include roller skating activities, a Virtual reality workshop at Godinymayin, a horsemanship clinic at Katherine's famous Outback Experience on April 14, touch football skills development clinics, and a frog hunt at Low Level with Parks and Wildlife on April 13 from 6.30pm.
The Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation is offering a Banatjarl Cultural Youth Program at Banatjarl Outstation with cultural activities on country which include bush medicine, bush tucker, and damper making lessons, story telling, fishing, arts and crafts, learning about plants and animals, as well as kinship and identity with local Elders and mentors.
Katherine's Rod and Rifle will be putting on a fishing cruise at Nitmiluk on April 13, with participants able to cruise one of the gorges and stop off for a fish and refreshments. During the cruise, youth can share yarns about fishing experiences and build new friendships.
NT Youth Week is the largest annual celebration of young people aged from 12 to 25 and is an opportunity to come together, have fun, learn and enjoy a range of entertainment and activities.
See all the Katherine region events below.
There will be games, crafts, movies, and table tennis for youth to participate in, as well as dinner and snacks.
Ages: 12-25 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Bookings Required
Contact
Kalano
Kate Corney
Katherine
Dream Impact Inspire Community Disco
Ages: 10- 17 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Dream Imapct Inspire/Victoria Daly Shire
Christy Collins
Katherine
Participants will be provided with a canvas and all other art materials required. Step by step instructions will be given, participants will be encouraged to use their own creativity and chose one of the Easter Designs to paint. This activity is very adaptable for all levels.
Ages: 13 - 17 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Roar Art Design
Jenny Grahek
Participants will be provided with a canvas and all other art materials required. Step by step instructions will be given, participants will be encouraged to use their own creativity and chose one of the Easter Designs to paint. This activity is very adaptable for all levels.
Ages: 9 - 12 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Roar Art Design
Jenny Grahek
Katherine
Participants will be provided with a canvas and all other art materials required. Step by step instructions will be given, participants will be encouraged to use their own creativity and chose one of the Easter Designs to paint. This activity is very adaptable for all levels.
Ages: 5 - 8 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Roar Art Design
Jenny Grahek
Katherine
An afternoon of safe skateboard techniques and a skate park session. Limited number of boards and safety gear available for use. Helmets are required to participate.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Build up Skateboarding
Jack Dowden
Katherine
These events will include food provided by Wurli, engaging activities for young people and their families.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Wurli Health Organisation
Jasmine Rahman
Katherine
Movie night and sausage sizzle for youth to enjoy.
Ages: 10-17 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Bookings Required
Contact
YORET
Diane Mayers
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
Join the team at the Katherine Town Library for Toddler Rhyme Time!
Ages: 1-3 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Katherine Public Library
Kellie Hoffman
Katherine
Join the team at Headspace to participate in mindfulness & wellbeing activities.
Ages: 12-18 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Headspace Katherine
Hary Liebke Pereyra
Katherine
This is a drop in workshop where you can learn about VR, paint in 3D and play games with others.
Ages: 10-17 years
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre
Max Paez
Katherine
This activity is based around skill development of the game of Touch Football. Fun individualized and group learning sessions will enable participants who attend to be physically active, create new friendships, work in teams & develop their leadership skills.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking required
Contact
Touch Football Australia
Ian Bateman
Katherine
Join the team at the Katherine Town Library for Storytime!
Ages: 3-5 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Katherine Public Library
Kellie Hoffman
Katherine
Enjoy a Free family friendly event - Come down and support Katherine's young local talent preform!
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking required - For further information email sinead.tewake@ktc.nt.gov.au
Contact
Katherine Town Council
Sinead Te Wake
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
This workshop will teach participants of all ages how to carry out general repairs and maintenance on their pushbikes.
Ages: All youth
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings Required
Contact
Rod & Rifle Katherine
Trent De With
Katherine
Sessions focus on youths social, emotional, Psychological wellbeing
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Wurli Health Organisation
Jasmine Rahman
Katherine
Come and join in the Table Tennis Tournament
Ages: 10-17 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Bookings Required
Contact
YORET
Diane Mayers
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
There will be games, crafts, movies, and table tennis for youth to participate in, as well as dinner and snacks.
Ages: 12-25 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Bookings Required
Contact
Kalano
Kate Corney
Katherine
Come and learn how to mould clay and cast in plaster.
Ages: 12-18 Years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings Required
Contact
Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre
Max Paez
Katherine
These events will include food provided by Wurli, engaging activities for young people and their families.
Ages: All YouthCost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Wurli Health Organisation
Jasmine Rahman
Katherine
Katherine Family Expo
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Katherine Australian Breastfeeding Association NT
Kirsty-Anne Randell
Katherine
This activity is based around skill development of the game of Touch Football. Fun individualized and group learning sessions will enable participants who attend to be physically active, create new friendships, work in teams & develop their leadership skills.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking required
Contact
Touch Football Australia
Ian Bateman
Katherine
Come down & try the sport of golf! There will be lots of fun mini games & activities with the opportunity to play on the Katherine golf course. Each participant will receive a Free shirt & water bottle once they've registered.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Golf NT
Brodie Morcom
Katherine
Cultural activities on country which include Welcome to Country, Bush Medicine, Bush Tucker, and Damper making lessons, Story Telling, Fishing, Arts & Crafts, Learning about plants and animals and Kinship and Identity with local Elders and mentors. Transport provided for up to 30 youths with prior booking confirmed.
Ages: 10-17 yearsCost: Free
Register
Bookings Required
Contact
Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation
Pip Gordon
Katherine
Join in on the Frog Find activity with Ranger Stacey
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings & Parental Supervision Required. Participants please bring a Torch.
Contact
Parks & Wildlife NT
Stacey Kessner
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
Join the team at the Katherine Town Library for Wriggle & Rhyme
Ages: Birth-12 Months
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Katherine Public Library
Kellie Hoffman
Katherine
Participants will enjoy a boat cruise up one of the Gorges at Nitmiluk, stop off for a fish and some refreshments, then cruise back to the boat ramp. During this time, we will share yarns about fishing experiences, tips and tricks along with building new friendships.
Ages: 10-17 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings Required - Adult supervision required
Contact
Rod & Rifle Katherine
Trent De With
Katherine
Play fun games and skate to music.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required - Under 12 adult supervision required
Contact
Y NT
Carol Dowling
Katherine
Activities for youth to enjoy! Come and join the fun.
Ages: 10-17 Years
Cost: Free
Register
No Bookings Required
Contact
YORET
Diane Mayers
Katherine
These events will include food provided by Wurli, engaging activities for young people and their families.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking Required
Contact
Wurli Health Organisation
Jasmine Rahman
Katherine
Come down & try the sport of golf! There will be lots of fun mini games & activities with the opportunity to play on the Katherine golf course. Each participant will receive a Free shirt & water bottle once they've registered.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking required
Contact
Golf NT
Brodie Morcom
Katherine
Participants will learn horsemanship skills such as - catching, brushing, hoofs, knots, laying down, leading and nutrition/ care.
Ages: 10-17 years
Cost: Free
Register
Booking Required via website
Contact
Katherine Outback Experience
Annabel Curtain
Katherine
This activity is based around skill development of the game of Touch Football. Fun individualized and group learning sessions will enable participants who attend to be physically active, create new friendships, work in teams & develop their leadership skills.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Booking required
Contact
Touch Football Australia
Ian Bateman
Katherine
Cultural activities on country which include Welcome to Country, Bush Medicine, Bush Tucker, and Damper making lessons, Story Telling, Fishing, Arts & Crafts, Learning about plants and animals and Kinship and Identity with local Elders and mentors. Transport provided for up to 30 youths with prior booking confirmed.
Ages: 10-17 years
Cost: Free
Register
Booking Required
Contact
Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation
Pip Gordon
Katherine
Activites for youth to enjoy! Come and join the fun.
Ages: 10-17 YearsCost: Free
Register
No Bookings Required
Contact
YORET
Diane Mayers
Katherine
Free entry for all into the pool, BBQ, Haircuts, Commando, Waterslide, DJ & DJ Skills Workshop
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
No Bookings Required
Contact
Katherine Town Council
Sinead Te Wake
Katherine
Join Comic Book artists from Darwin's Wild North Comics to see how it's done and make your own!
Ages: 12-18 Years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings Required
Contact
Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre
Max Paez
Katherine
An afternoon of safe skateboard techniques and a skate park session. Limited number of boards and safety gear available for use. Helmets are required to participate.
Ages: All Youth
Cost: Free
Register
Bokings required
Contact
Build up Skateboarding
Jack Dowden
Katherine
Participants will be provided with a blank 5 x7 frame, bookmark and all other art materials required . All activities are designed to encourage creativity, imagination and fun.
Ages: 5 to 8 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Roar Art Design
Jenny Grahek
Katherine
Participants will be provided with a blank 5 x7 frame, bookmark and all other art materials required . All activities are designed to encourage creativity, imagination and fun.
Ages: 9 - 12 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Roar Art Design
Jenny Grahek
Katherine
Participants will be provided with a blank 5 x7 frame, bookmark and all other art materials required . All activities are designed to encourage creativity, imagination and fun.
Ages: 13 to 17 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Roar Art Design
Jenny Grahek
Katherine
Cultural activities on country which include Welcome to Country, Bush Medicine, Bush Tucker, and Damper making lessons, Story Telling, Fishing, Arts & Crafts, Learning about plants and animals and Kinship and Identity with local Elders and mentors. Transport provided for up to 30 youths with prior booking confirmed.
Ages: 10-17 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Jawoyn Association Aboriginal Corporation
Pip Gordon
Katherine
A working dog clinic consisting of, commands- sit/ stay, leading, circuit course and nutrition/ care.
Ages: 10-17 years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings required
Contact
Katherine Outback Experience
Annabel Curtain
Katherine
Join Comic Book artists from Darwin's Wild North Comics to see how it's done and make your own!
Ages: 12-18 Years
Cost: Free
Register
Bookings Required
Contact
Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre
Max Paez
Katherine
Free pool entry, commando use, BBQ, games and prizes.
Ages: All YouthCost: Free
Register
Parental Supervison required
Contact
Katherine Town Pool
Holly Brown
Find out more about NT Youth week activities in the Big Rivers Region here.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.