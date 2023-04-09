The grieving husband of former Katherine Mayor Fay Miller has penned an open letter to the town of Katherine and its people, who Mrs Miller 'loved so much'.
Read Dennis Cheal's personal words to the hometown of Fay Miller, who lost her cancer battle on April 1. Last weekend she would have celebrated her 76th birthday.
In my too-brief time in Katherine I met many of you, others may know of me through Fays prolific Facebook postings.
Your big-hearted support and love of Fay has totally overwhelmed Fays family and me.
We knew she did her best for her Katherine but we had no idea of the impact she made.
I wish to thank each one of you for your letters of support, condolence and love for this unassuming lady who on leaving town thought shed soon be forgotten, yesterdays news.
Heres the Fay you wouldnt have known.
When Fay and I met at the Katherine Puma fuel stop on a Sunday morning in January 2019 we had no idea of the beautiful love affair that would erupt to forever change our lives.
And an eruption it was.
Most of you know Fay as the dynamic go-getting businesswoman turned Mayor. I know the gorgeous whirlwind who quickly swept me off my feet.
How could anyone not fall in love with Fay? Attractive, full of fun, caring and generous to a fault.
Our courtship was brief - soon after we met I headed overseas on a long-planned trip. Fay met me on my return, presumably to drive me home to Knuckey Lagoon.
But no. Youre coming home to live in Katherine with Bunji , the dog, and me. How much like our no-nonsense Fay was that. So Heron Crescent became home and Fays darling Labrador adopted me into the family.
Being the Mayors husband meant meeting a few people - well, a few thousand it seemed. My memory for names was never good, but Fay just kept piling them on. Ive never known so many Mates and Loves - my only way of coping. You, the people of Katherine, welcomed me with open arms - so many were delighted that Fay had found love.
But then the dreaded curveball came.
Whilst on holiday in Byron Bay, Fays Darwin doctor phoned to say her red blood cell count had dropped to an alarming level and she needed urgent help.
I flew in from Darwin whilst Fay drove to Brisbane.
The next day a haematologist diagnosed myelofibrosis, finishing his brief consult with Youve had crap luck.
Dr Google became our medical adviser that day as we learned that myelofibrosis is a terminal disease that would impair Fays ability to produce red blood cells.
She resigned as Mayor and in typical Fay style then devoted her energy to wringing every ounce of fun out of her remaining time.
Knowing she would be at Royal Darwin Hospital several days a week, we had no choice but to leave Katherine. Our dear friends Holly and Pete purchased our Heron Crescent home and lovingly made Bunji their own.
We took up a new life in an apartment overlooking Darwin harbour - idyllic except for the thrice-weekly visits to the Alan Walker Cancer Care Centre for blood tests and transfusions.
Fay was pleased but saddened to catch up with so many Katherine friends there.
A few weeks ago, after a riotous combined early birthday party and wake, Fay was admitted to Royal Darwin Hospital Palliative Care.
I was able to stay with her 24/7, giving every ounce of my love to this beautiful woman whose life was fading before my eyes.
When she left Katherine, Fay believed the town would soon forget her.
In her last days I read her many of your kind letters of support, saying: See? The people of Katherine havent forgotten you - they love you.
Though heavily medicated, in a faint voice quavering with emotion she whispered And I love them too, so so much.
Christina Fay Miller died at 7:19am on the first of April, 2023. It was a privilege to be at her side holding her hand as her heart fluttered, then stopped.
Thank you, people of Katherine, for taking Fay into your hearts back then and into your memories now.
Just as you love her, she loved you.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.