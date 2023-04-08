A hidden gem of the Big Rivers Region has reopened for the dry season, allowing visitors to experience the true spirit of the 'Never Never'.
Only minutes from Mataranka's famous hot springs, Little Roper Stock Camp started its tourist season on April 1.
The quirky and unique tourist destination offers visitors bushman's breakfast in the morning with homemade Johnny cakes and freshly baked bread, and in the evenings, owner operator Des Barritt cooks beef, buffalo, duck or goat stews or curries or makes pizza.
"We also do reptile handling with snakes, lizards and turtles," Mr Barritt, who has been running the Little Roper Stock Camp for seven years, said.
"It is very unique. It is great for families, as we don't charge accommodation for kids and their meals are charged per their age - a dollar per year of age," he said.
"There is so much to see and do at Little Roper Stock Camp, like feeding buffaloes and cattle all day."
With a relaxed atmosphere, the camp offers various options for camping, including sunny sites for travellers with solar equipment, cool shade and powered sites.
"Mataranka is on the road trip of a lifetime - it is a major jewel of the NT," Mr Barritt said.
"Visitation well exceeds Katherine Gorge. Mataranka has two hot springs and a magic park with numerous walking and mountain bike trails.
"The museum here celebrates WW2, cattle stations and the rail history, and the fishing starts at Mataranka and keeps getting better going north."
Mr Barritt said life-long travel dreams of the Northern Territory would be fulfilled in Mataranka, with its beautiful scenery and spectacular waterholes, right on the edge of the Outback.
Earlier this year, Little Roper Stock Camp was cut off from the township of Mataranka, when the wet season dumped large amounts of rain on the region.
With the Little Roper River lapping at his family home's doorstep most wet seasons, the four-year-old Mataranka Primary School student regularly has to take the unusual way to school.
"We drive through the water in a Landcruiser when the river is up to 0.8m," Mr Barritt said about his son's school runs.
"But with all the rain we've had, it was about 2.4m the other day - that's when we need the boat."
