One-of-a-kind service dog a crucial addition to Katherine Hospital

Katherine Hospital's in-house service dog Izzy is settling into, after moving from Darwin last month.
The two-year-old non-allergenic poodle from Paws Darwin has since been supporting patients during their hospital visits.
Izzy is the Northern Territory's first support and wellness dog to permanently live at a hospital.
NT Health said the pooch had already played many important roles, supporting children during appointments, being patted and cuddled by long-term patients and supporting staff in debriefing sessions.
The dog's presence at Katherine Hospital is aimed at increasing wellbeing, providing emotional support and decreasing stress and anxiety for patients and staff.
The purchase of the dog was made possible thanks to more than $38,000 being raised at Katherine Town Council's Defence and Mayoral Ball in August 2022.
