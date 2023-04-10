Katherine Hospital's in-house service dog Izzy is settling in after moving from Darwin last month. The two-year-old non-allergenic poodle from Paws Darwin is the NT's first support dog to permanently live at a hospital. NT Health said the pooch was supporting children during appointments, being patted and cuddled by long-term patients and supporting staff in debriefing sessions. The purchase of the dog was made with $38,000 raised at Katherine Town Council's Defence and Mayoral Ball in August 2022.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
