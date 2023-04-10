Katherine Times
One-of-a-kind service dog a crucial addition to Katherine Hospital

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
April 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Izzy with a patient.
Katherine Hospital's in-house service dog Izzy is settling in after moving from Darwin last month. The two-year-old non-allergenic poodle from Paws Darwin is the NT's first support dog to permanently live at a hospital. NT Health said the pooch was supporting children during appointments, being patted and cuddled by long-term patients and supporting staff in debriefing sessions. The purchase of the dog was made with $38,000 raised at Katherine Town Council's Defence and Mayoral Ball in August 2022.

