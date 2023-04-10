Pathways needed for talented K-Town youth

Katherine youth have exceled on the AFL footy field, with many travelling to Darwin to play in the NTFL season.
For some this dedication has paid off as their teams played in finals and grand finals.
Akia and Akeima Lake, who live at Kalano, have a strong family connection to footy, playing for Garrak Bombers when they can.
They have travelled from Katherine every weekend to play in all 16 games for Nightcliff Tigers Under 14s girls.
The team had a successful season, ending with a Grand Final win at TIO 2.
They played hard and came away with a 4.3.27 win against St Mary's 1.0.6.
The girls have some impressive stats for the season, with Akia winning Most Valuable Player ten times, and Akeima seven times.
While they played most of the season in the midfield, both girls had a run in the backline and centre half forward during the season.
They also had the opportunity to develop their leadership skills with Akia as Captain and Akeima as Vice Captain in round six.
"It was unbelievably magical, and a dream come true," Akia said about winning the grand final.
"I felt very proud of myself to come this far and to be a part of the team that made history as the first Nightcliff Tigers girls or women's team to win a premiership."
In true Bombers form all the family were there to cheer the girls on and celebrate their win.
For Akeima, meeting up with friends and family at the games in Darwin made the trips worthwhile, and they want to say a big thank you to their mum and dad who drove them up every week, and the family who watched and supported them.
The Under 18s Boys competition saw a number of players from both Garrak Bombers and Eastside teams travel to Darwin to compete in the NTFL.
Enrique Andrews (5 MVP) played an excellent season with the Palmerston Magpies Under 18s, and debuted in the Premier League, running it up alongside AFL legend Eddie Betts.
Also in the Palmerston Magpies team from Katherine were Gabe Mulholland (5 MVP, 16 goals) Warrick Campbell (4 MVP, 30 goals), Leo Holtz (3 MVP, 2 goals), Quentin Brooking(3 MVP, 3 goals), Alberto Bronghur (2 MVP, 6 goals), Lorenzo Bronghur (8 goals), Tallis Gillett, Apsia Uluivuya, Janda Chong, Brian Ross, Quinelius Rogers, Chris Kopp and Matty Andrews.
With the best of Katherine Under 18s combining in this team, they have been a force to be reckoned with on the field during the 22/23 season.
The team finished the season as Minor Premiers, however, went down to St Mary's in the preliminary final.
At the PMFC presentations, Enrique Andrews was awarded runner up for Best and Fairest for the team, Gabe Mulholland received the Coaches Award, and Quentin Brooking Most Improved Player.
Warrick Campbell has been a powerhouse in the forwards for the team, and with 29 goals was the NTFL Youth Leading Goal Kicker for the season.
Palmerston Magpies Under 18s will be a team to watch in the NTFL next year.
Also playing in the Under 18s competition, Tyrese Raymond, Tarkyn Tallon-Rosas and Robin Wesley (1 MVP, 2 goals) have had a great season with Darwin Buffaloes. Tyrese's stats for 22/23 are impressive with 9 MVP and 21 goals. Shannon Devery (1 MVP, 5 goals) played for St Mary's Under 18s, and Xavier Blitner for Waratahs; with 13 MVP and 19 goals he is destined for a big future in footy.
The Under 16s Boys competition also showcased up and coming Big Rivers talent, including Daniel Roberts (6 MVP, 3 goals), Adrian Scott (3 MVP, 2 goals), Quinellius Rogers (2 MVP), Darcy Devery (1 MVP) and Conner McDonald.
Katherine youngsters also represented in the girls competitions. With impressive statistics, Kalano's Rianna Ryan (7 MVP from 13 games) and LaShani McDonald (3 MVP) will be players to watch in the Darwin Buffaloes Under 16s Girls next season. Tanayah McDonald also played for Buffs in the Under 18s competition, and Daphne Mundel (1 MVP) in the Buffs Under 14s.
Donna Capes, who has been a part of the support network for these players to travel and compete in Darwin, said the lengthy return trips to and from Darwin have "been worth it"
"We have some very talented junior players in the Big Rivers region who want to play footy, and it has been difficult to get a junior competition happening here, often due to remote community clubs being unable to finance the travel required to bring Youth teams to Katherine to play, as well as senior teams," Ms Capes said.
"At the moment, Big Rivers has an excellent program for younger players, including Auskick and Under 12s mixed competitions.
"Unfortunately there is then a gap with no competition for youth until they are old enough to compete safely at senior level.
"With cooperation between the local clubs and AFLNT, we are hoping to establish a Junior BRFL competition in 2023."
For clubs like the Garrak Bombers, pathways for juniors are important.
"We are a community and family based team, and we want to see opportunities for Under 14s, 16s and 18s so that our kids can play footy at all ages," Ms Capes said.
"This continues to develop the skills of our talented players, and feeds into our Men's and Women's teams."
For Ms Capes, the solution is twofold: getting local clubs the support they need to fund travel to youth footy competitions in the Big Rivers region, and providing pathways for talented players to higher level footy through NTFL competitions in Darwin.
