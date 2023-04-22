Tiny golfers take to greens

More than 40 young golfers attended a junior golf clinic during the school holidays.
Golf Australia's Brodie Morcom said he was thrilled to see so many excited young golfers take to the greens.
"Golf is a different sport to what most kids grow up with, like footy or rugby," he said. "That's why we wanted to give young ones in Katherine the opportunity to try it out, build skills, have fun and make new friends."
Mr Morcom said golf would "allow kids to experience the outdoors, instead of being at home playing video games".
"Our Katherine golf clinic also wants to help change the perspective that golf is an old person's sport - which it isn't.
"It really helps get kids active again."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.