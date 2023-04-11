Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Godinymayin to offer free creative workshops

April 12 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A virtual reality workshop will be held at Godinymayin during the school holidays.
A virtual reality workshop will be held at Godinymayin during the school holidays.

As part of the April school holiday break, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is offering a series of free creative workshops designed to inspire young people aged between 12 and 18 years, and introduce them to new artistic tools and possibilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.