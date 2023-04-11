Godinymayin to offer free creative workshops

As part of the April school holiday break, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is offering a series of free creative workshops designed to inspire young people aged between 12 and 18 years, and introduce them to new artistic tools and possibilities.
The Katherine Young People's Technology and Art Lab will be offering workshops in comic strip making and plaster cast sculpturing, as well as a virtual reality arcade to explore new digital worlds.
Funded by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, all activities are offered free to local youth.
Wednesday 12 April - Virtual Reality Arcade
1pm to 3pm
Come and experience Virtual Reality at Godinymayin at this drop in workshop where young people can learn about new technology, paint and sculpt in 3D and play games with others.
Explore new worlds using Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and experience an immersive digital environment. This activity is available for participants to drop in and out of over the afternoon.
Thursday 13 April - Plaster and Clay Impressions
10:30am to 12pm
Sculptor and jewellery-maker Ioanna Thymianidis shares her skills in clay casting. In this workshop young people will be introduced to mark-making and casting with clay and plaster - first making moulds before turning them into plaster reliefs.
This accessible and fun workshop provides young people with the means to experiment with clay, and the exploration of shapes and forms.
All participants will be cast in plaster at the end of the workshop - with time and material available for participants to finish their artworks with paint, before taking the artworks home.
Friday 14 April - Make Comic Strips - Day One
1pm to 5pm
This two-day workshop is presented by Wild North Comics, a Darwin based comic book publisher currently featured in Godinymayin's Lambert Gallery.
Activities will be facilitated by founder and editor Timothy Parish and artists and writers Jonathon Saunders and Levin Diatschenko.
They will teach young people how to turn a character or event into a living story, captured in words and images in the form of a one-page comic strip.
The workshop will focus on the skills of visual storytelling and how to take a creative spark and make a tangible and shareable tale.
Attendees are encouraged to think of an idea for a character or a new story before they arrive at the workshop so they can jump straight into the creative process.
