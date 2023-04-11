Pop-up school for children evacuated from floods

A pop-up school at an emergency accommodation camp for displaced residents of communities which flooded earlier in the year has been praised for its efforts to give children 'purpose and hope'.
Hundreds of locals from Daguragu, Kalkarindji and Pigeon Hole community in the Victoria Daly Region had to be evacuated to Darwin's Centre for National Resilience after extreme wet season rains flooded their homes.
While some residents of Kalkarindji have since returned home, others remain in Darwin, with school students offered the opportunity to attend school at various Darwin locations and via pop up classrooms.
"The routine of going to school is providing some much needed normality for the students of Pigeon Hole and Kalkaringi schools after being evacuated from their local communities due to the recent flooding event," the Department of Education said in a statement.
Due to the speed of the evacuation response, many students only had a handful of clothes when they were airlifted from the flooded region, but Pigeon Hole School pupils were all smiles when they were given Wulagi Primary School uniforms for their stay away from home.
"The Education Department is implementing a number of additional, proactive wellbeing measures to provide affected students with necessary care and support," a Department spokesperson said.
"We do not know how long the students will be attending our Darwin schools, but our other students and staff from our pop-up schools have welcomed them all with open arms.
"It is times like this that we can appreciate how important it is to work together."
The NT School of Sport organised lessons for golf, hockey, touch football and rugby for the students, and the NT School of Music has taught the young learners how to make beats on their tablets.
Minister for Education, Eva Lawler, thanked the teachers from Daguragu, Pigeon Hole and Kalkarindji for providing "consistency" for the students during a time of "uncertainty".
