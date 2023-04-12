S.KIDMAN & Co, a joint venture between Gina Rinehart's Hancock Agriculture and CRED Agriculture, has offloaded four of its cattle stations.
Three of the properties - Durrie (6600 square kilometres), Naryilco (7510sq km ) and Glengyle (5540sq km) - are in south west Queensland's Channel Country.
All three were bought by Dale Appleton and his son Fred from Appleton Cattle Company, Clermont.
The fourth property is the 4572sq km Brunchilly Station on Barkly Tablelands in the Northern Territory, which went to Malcolm Harris's company Benmara.
The Harris family also owns the adjoining Rockhampton Downs and the nearby Ucharonidge and Benmara stations.
No sale prices on any of the four properties have been released.
A statement issued by S.Kidman says the sale of the properties was consistent with company's strategy of divesting of assets where significant investment had been made in essential maintenance, animal welfare and employee safety had been improved, technology and innovation had been adopted, and the quality of the cattle herd had been increased.
"The continued focus on animal welfare and the philosophy that 'happy healthy cattle are the best cattle' has driven a change in the culture across the business," the statement reads.
"Hancock Agriculture and Kidman have been leaders in this regard."
The sell off leaves S.Kidman & Co with four cattle stations covering more than 23,000sq km.
Durham Downs is 8910km2 and runs about 21,000 head of cattle.
Helen Springs Station on the western end of the Barkly Tablelands 5200sq km, running some 29,000 Coolibah Composite cattle.
Morney Plains is 6230sq km of south west Queensland Channel Country at the intersection of the Diamantina River and Farrars Creek, and used as a fattening operation in addition to running breeders.
Rockybank Station at Roma is used as a bull breeding centre for all of the Kidman breeder herds. Other smaller properties in Queensland including Holyrood and South Maffra at Roma and Forestvale at Mitchell are used to breed and grow Wagyu cattle.
