Katherine mangoes to feature in cult brand's new drink

A cult brand from the United Kingdom has partnered with Katherine fruit growers to produce a juicy beverage that has recently hit major stores across Australia.
DASH Water's latest flavour addition, mango, has been added to the drink's range of raspberry, lemon, cucumber and peach - all made with 'wonky' fruit not eye-pleasing enough for supermarket shelves.
"We take the not-so-perfect mangoes and turn them into tasty drinks - it's pretty simple really," DASH co-founder Jack Scott said.
"Everyone loves mangoes, there's something about them that transports you to a sunny, happy place.
"Turns out, they blend really well with sparkling spring water too."
Mr Scott said the drink's new mango flavour made with Katherine mangoes was the brand's "best flavour yet", and he was hoping Katherinites would like it, knowing it was "made on Australian shores utilising local suppliers and produce".
As with every DASH Water, the mango drink contains just three simple ingredients: water, bubbles and wonky fruit, with no sugar, sweetener or calories.
Committed to fighting food waste by accepting the misfits of the food pyramid, DASH Water judges fruit on taste, not looks, Mr Scott said.
Each year, over 43 million tonnes of mangoes are grown, but only the perfectly plump and round ones are selected for supermarket shelves.
"To counter this mass food waste epidemic, the fruit that (we use) is wonky: bent, crushed, curved, knobbly, misshapen, imperfect produce that others say no to," Mr Scott said.
With high profile DASH devotees including Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Victoria Beckham, the drink company is set to sell over two million cans this year.
The juicy water is stocked in 2000 stores nationwide, including Woolworths, independent grocers and Coles.
All drinks are produced and manufactured in Victoria using Australian Springwater and wonky fruit from Aussie farms.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
