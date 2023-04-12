Charges laid after alleged indecent assault

Northern Territory Police have charged a 19-year-old man after an alleged indecent assault in Darwin City on April 11.
Police said at around 7.30pm they received reports a female victim had allegedly been indecently assaulted while walking along Darwin Esplanade, near Jervois Road.
The alleged offender fled the scene and was arrested a short time later by police.
He has been charged with one count of indecent assault and one count of aggravated assault.
He was remanded to appear in Darwin Local Court on April 12.
