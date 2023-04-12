Northern Territory Police are calling for information after a vet clinic on Second Street was unlawfully entered on Monday and Tuesday night, with money and vehicle keys stolen from the premises.
The incident was reported to police after staff arrived and saw the window had been smashed to gain entry.
Police said no animals were harmed in the alleged break-ins.
Katherine veterinarian and former NT Senator Sam McMahon said the incidents happened in "yet another night of smash and grab in Katherine", with a variety of Katherine businesses targeted.
"This is not just an Alice Springs problem, it is a Territory problem," Mrs McMahon said.
"This Government needs to act now."
Anyone with information about the break-ins at the vet clinic or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity within the area is urged to contact the police on 131 444.
