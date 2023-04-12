Northern Australia's largest agriculture conference is set to kick off again this May.
The biennial North Australia Food Futures Conference will be held in Darwin from May 22 to 25, focussing on agricultural development in northern Australia.
An NT Farmers spokesman said more than 500 attendees from across Australia and the world were expected to discuss the future of agriculture in the region.
This year's speaker program consists of over 70 speakers over three day, with local and international experts from their fields having been selected to provide the latest insights into the latest research and trends in agriculture affecting north Australia.
"It is exciting to have scientist and founder for Farmers for Climate Action Dr Akina Molesworth and Shahar Dayan from Netafim for the conference," the NT Farmers spokesman said.
"Both speakers will draw upon their global experience and provide insights into how agriculture in north Australia can adapt to climate change and business trends."
All speakers will touch upon this year's conference theme, Northern Myths, Opportunities and Realities.
"The program has been specifically designed to cut through the rhetoric that surrounds the north and provide a clear overview of the opportunities in the region and maximise its many advantages."
The conference is set to deliver an AgTech showcase that will demonstrate the latest technologies available to drive agricultural development in northern Australia.
The showcase will provide live technology demonstrations and presentations on how farmers can utilise the latest technologies.
"The AgTech showcase will be the first of its kind in the region and will provide a unique opportunity for producers in the north to see technology demos and talk with technology providers," NT Farmers said.
The event will feature more than 50 exhibitors highlighting the latest agricultural products and services in the industry.
Exhibition booths will range from tractor retailers, drone providers, chemical companies and businesses providing water efficiency technologies to name a few.
Conference delegates will be able to share their passion and commitment to developing agriculture in north Australia by networking with members of the agricultural sector ranging from broadacre and horticulture producers to policy makers and researchers.
The conference program also features a range of social functions including a welcome event at Parliament House, an industry networking night at the AgTech Showcase and an outdoor gala dinner under the stars, overlooking Darwin harbour.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.