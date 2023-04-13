Mineral leases granted to extract phosphate from the Barkly

The Northern Territory Government has awarded two mineral leases to Perth-based Avenira Ltd, giving exclusive rights to the Wonarah phosphate deposit in the Barkly region.
The issue of the mineral leases will enable the company to extract a bulk sample for testing, and if successful, commence a Direct Shipping Ore operation.
The NT Government said Avenira secured environmental approvals prior to the licences being awarded.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said her government was "creating long-term jobs across the entire Territory".
"The granting of these two mineral leases to Avenira will help to position the Territory as the next Australian home of advanced manufacturing, develop new skills and jobs, as well as support our objective to achieve a $40 billion economy by 2030," the Chief Minister said.
"With the potential to create 1000 jobs this project will benefit Territorians from the Top End to the Barkly."
The projected demand for phosphate is set to grow as a significant component in lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) batteries, used in electric vehicles and stationary storage.
A future stage of the project will include a LFP battery cathode manufacturing facility, which will source phosphate from the Wonarah deposit.
It's estimated the LFP plant will initially create 100 jobs, growing up to 1000 jobs and generating more than US$4 billion in revenue annually once scaled to full production.
Minister for Mining and Industry, Nicole Manison, said growing a $40 billion economy by 2030 required reaching for "bold new economic opportunities" and overcoming long-standing challenges the Northern Territory has been facing.
"The Northern Territory has what it takes to be a thriving economy with world class mineral deposits, prospective gas reserves, a strong agriculture sector, emerging information technology capabilities and strategic advantages as a location for trade and defence," Ms Manison said.
"Avenira being awarded these two mineral licences means the project is getting off the ground, and will support jobs and development in our regions"
Avenira Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brett Clark, said his company was "pleased" to have receives the mineral leases supporting the proposed mining activities on the Barkly.
