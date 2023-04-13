From the Mayor's desk

There have been some requests from the community about flowers for Fay Miller who passed away recently.
Fay has requested that instead of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Council.
Cards can be left at council and they will be given to the family.
On Monday, April 17, there will be a free ID Care Workshop.
This is training to educate people on phone scams and how to protect your devices and passwords and how to spot scams in text, email and via post.
It will be held at the Civic Centre.
There will be two sessions one at 9amd to 11.30am and the second session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
It is very important to learn what to do particularly now that there are so many scams happening all over the world.
Anzac Day is on Tuesday April 25. There will be dawn service at the Cenotaph at 6am. The Community March will be at 9am. Please gather at the BP end by 8.45am.
Our rescheduled Clean up Australia Day will be on May 6 from 7am to 11am.
It was rescheduled due to the wet weather in April. To register there will be a stall in Ryan Park (near the old railway bridge). There is a free BBQ breakfast and goodies up for grabs for those who attend and pick up rubbish. Gloves and bags will be supplied. Please bring a hat and wear strong footwear.
Mental Health First Aid Training will be held at the Civic Centre on Monday May 15 and Tuesday May 16 from 8.30am to 4pm. To book visit www.twotwoonetraining.com/events or contact: sacha@twotwoonetraining.com.
On May 26 there will be a performance from the Band of the First Brigade - Australian Army Band. They are a really wonderful band that were here last year. This is a free event from 6pm to 11pm at the Town Square.
Bawang will be selling dinner and the Katherine Hotel/Kirbys will host a bar. There will be some beanbags but please bring your own chair.
Save the date of council's Blue Sky Ball on Saturday August 26. This event will be held at the Katherine Museum at 6pm to 11pm. Tickets will be on sale from the start of May, including a three-course meal and drink on arrival and entertainment from the Band of the First Brigade.
For anything else council-related, please call 08 8972 5500, email records@ktc.nt.gov.au or visit the council website www.katherine.nt.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.