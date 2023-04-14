Katherine Times
Woman killed in city stabbing

Updated April 15 2023 - 10:35am, first published 6:30am
A woman has died after allegedly being fatally stabbed by a man outside a hotel in Darwin City on April 14, according to Northern Territory Police.

