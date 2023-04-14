Woman killed in city stabbing

A woman has died after allegedly being fatally stabbed by a man outside a hotel in Darwin City on April 14, according to Northern Territory Police.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 6pm after receiving information that an injured woman had entered a hotel seeking help.
The woman was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.
Police said a man had been arrested at the scene and remained in custody.
A crime scene has been declared, and a section of the Esplanade remains closed while police investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the police on 131 444.
The same night the woman lost her life in Darwin City, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people following an argument in an underground carpark at Darwin's Casuarina Shopping Centre.
Paramedics treated a 41-year-old man at the scene for injuries to his leg, and a 29-year-old woman was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries to her back.
Northern Territory Police Crime Division Detectives are investigating the alleged aggravated assault and the alleged offender remains in custody.
Additionally, NT Police have arrested a man after he allegedly slashed the tyres of a police vehicle.
The man was consuming alcohol in a public place when officers approached him, and the alcohol was subsequently tipped out.
Police said the officers continued their patrols when the man came to the police vehicle and slashed both rear tyres, rendering the vehicle unusable.
