The Katherine community together with serving personnel from Royal Australian Air Force base Tindal will be coming together at the crack of dawn on April 25 when the annual Anzac Day dawn service will be held at the Cenotaph in Katherine at 6am.
Wing Commander Fiona Pearce, the new RAAF Tindal Senior Australian Defence Force Officer, said the day was crucial to remember Australia's war history.
"The Northern Territory, across various communities in Darwin, Palmerston, Adelaide River and Katherine, has played a major role in Australia's defence and continues to do so today," Wing Commander Pearce said.
"So this April 25, I will remember the likes of LCPL Frederick Prentice, an Indigenous man whose service in WWI saw him awarded the Military Medal for bravery, who died here in Katherine, and was until recently, widely unknown in our community.
"And I will remember RAAF Flying Officer Lesley Olney who served in Katherine during WWII and was killed in an aircraft crash at South Goulburn Island in 1943."
Wing Commander Pearce said she would reflect on "all those women and men who lost their lives in the defence of Australia - and those who proudly continue to sacrifice today".
The annual Anzac Day community march down the main street starts at 9am, with participants asked to gather at the BP end of Katherine Terrace by 8.45am.
