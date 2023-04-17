Cricket legend promotes Big Rivers fishing

Legendary Aussie cricketer turned fisherman Merv Hughes has toured the Katherine region in the Northern Territory on the hunt for an elusive 1 meter barramundi.
The region's "spectacular" fishing spots and scenery are set to feature in a new episode of the Merv Hughes Fishing TV show which is due to air later this year.
During his Big Rivers Region stint, the passionate fisho, sidekick Squizzy Taylor and their TV crew partnered with Katherine's Rod and Rifle Tackleworld to visit the best fishing spots, including secret heli-fishing locations where more than 30 barramundi were caught.
Merv then joined a school holidays fishing tour at Katherine's Nitmiluk Gorge, organised by Katherine businessman Trent De With and funded by the NT Government, to "encourage the next generation of young fishos to get out on the water".
The former cricket legend said he loved the Katherine region, especially Nitmiluk Gorge, as it was "just spectacular" with "fantastic scenery" and he enjoyed wetting a line with young fishos.
"Fishing is an ageing sport," he said. "That's why it's important to keep the kids interested and engaged.
"And the joy you can see on a child's face when they get the first tap on the line and then catch a fish - you can't beat that."
Mr De With joined the sentiment.
"We need to teach the next generation that fishing isn't scary, that it's fun," he said.
"Fishing is so much better than being inside on the PlayStation."
Mr De With said he was stoked that Merv Hughes joined keen local junior fishos on the water.
"Merv will be producing a great promotion for our region and for the family-friendly great town where we live," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
