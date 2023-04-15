Flood-affected communities receive temporary housing

The recovery effort and remediation response to the recent floods in Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole is continuing, with the Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics currently prioritising the infrastructure repair to homes including sewage, electrical, plumbing, fixture replacement and repairs.
In a statement, the Department said it would continue to undertake repairs to the road network and bridges, including supporting the communities to provide road access, and coordinating road crews and contractors to repair roads across the affected areas with major damage occurring to the Buntine Highway, Lajamanu Road, Buchanan Highway and Victoria Highway.
Temporary accommodation has been secured to house residents returning to their community while their homes are being repaired.
Self-contained demountables have been set up as temporary accommodation in Kalkarindji and Daguragu, with air-conditioned bedrooms, separate kitchens and dining rooms, amenities and a covered breezeway.
"Local Territory businesses, tradesmen and other workers have been engaged to deliver this important project for the community," the Department said,
