OPINION: Territorians 'must stand up' for police as alternative is 'too terrible to contemplate'

Territorians must stand up for the police or stand up for themselves, writes former NT Chief Minister Shane Stone.
Over the last couple of days, we have seen a further collapse of law and order on our streets.
The Mayor of Alice Springs tells us that it's as bad as ever.
Driving through Tennant Creek, a town I know well, a sea of razor wire and boarded-up shops greets the passer-by.
Talking to locals along the track there is a growing fear that they are about to be engulfed by the growing lawlessness Territory-wide.
It is far too easy to call up the Federal Government when we Territorians are supposed to be self-governing.
We appoint Supreme Court Justices, elect Parliamentarians and for all intents and purposes govern as a State but at the first sign of trouble we call Canberra.
One thing I observed in my 3.5 years as a Commonwealth Agency Head (National Recovery & Resilience Agency) was that all States and Territories without exception try to pass off their challenges and funding shortfalls to the 'Feds', notwithstanding they get 100 per cent of the GST Revenues - think about that.
When we call for the AFP it is a call of desperation, despair, and frustration - I understand.
It should not be seen as a vote of no confidence in our local NT Police.
As a lawyer, I represented the NT Police Association for years.
In Government, I served at various times as Chief Minister, Police Minister, and Attorney General so I had an opportunity to know our Territory police.
They are a fine, dedicated force of men and women. Some of them are among the most dedicated, caring, and committed Territorians I have had the opportunity to work with and know.
So good was our police force three former Commissioners went on to serve as AFP Commissioner.
Others like Brian Bates left the senior ranks of the AFP to become our Commissioner.
A number of other senior officers were seconded world wide so good was their reputation. Clearly, something has gone wrong and at this time more than ever we must stand with our NT police.
Stand up for the police or stand up for yourself - good luck with that.
Clearly, there are issues in the NT Police but isn't that job for the Labor Government to sort out and quickly.
There are clearly morale issues but isn't that a matter for the Labor Government.
To her credit, the CLP led by Lia Finocchiaro has been calling this out for a very long time. Have we reached the stage of being a failed state?
I hear people advocating a return to Canberra control, and repeal of the Self Government Act.
That would propel the Administrator Dr Heggie into running the Government (he looked like he was during the pandemic).
The NT Labor Government owes it to the entire community to get their house in order and quickly.
Meanwhile, we Territorians must stand up for our police as the alternative is too terrible to contemplate.
