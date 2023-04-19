Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Morning Tea
Katherine
Newhaven's Biggest Morning Tea will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 8.30am, with billy tea made by Bess who has been raising funds for 13 years to help Katherine community members struck with cancer. Have a cuppa, buy jams, relishes, grab a bargain at the auction and raise money for Cancer Council NT at 751 Gorge Road, Lansdowne.
Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets will be held every Saturday from 8am at the Lindsey Street complex.
Live Music
Katherine
An eight-piece rock band from the Band of the 1st Brigade will be performing two high energy sets of contemporary music, from rock to pop and country music on May 27 from 7pm to 9pm at Katherine Square. Entry is free.
Local Choir
Katherine
K-Town Choir practices every Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at KRA, corner of Second St and O'Shea Terrace (downstairs with orange door). No experience required.
Never Never
Mataranka
The 2023 Never Never Festival kicks off on May 12 with a movie night at Bitter Springs Cabins, followed by the annual rodeo on May 13 at the Showgrounds. Bush Chapel, Markets and a DJ Workshop will be held on Sunday May 14. The campdraft will be held from May 19 to 21.
Clean Up
Katherine
The Clean up Australia Day will held be on May 6 from 7am to 11am at Ryan Park with a free BBQ breakfast. Gloves and bags supplied. Please bring a hat and wear strong footwear.
Mental Health
Katherine
Mental Health First Aid Training will be held at the Civic Centre on May 15 and 16 from 8.30am to 4pm. www.twotwoonetraining.com/events
Write a book
Katherine
Katherine author Mandy Tootell is hosting a 'Write a Book' workshop at the Katherine Library on Saturday, April 22, from 10am to 11am. For young writers between the age of six and 12. Book: 8971 1188.
Film Society
Katherine
The Katherine Film Society will be screening Living at Katherine Cinema 3 on Thursday, April 20. Wine and snacks from 6.30pm, movie starts at 7pm.
Toddler Rhyme
Katherine
Toddle Rhyme Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every week on Tuesday mornings. No bookings required. Join us for stories, singing and dancing.
Food Collective
Katherine
Katherine's Food Collective kicks off in May, running every second Thursday up to July 27, providing food and live entertainment in the Cinema carpark.
Story Time
Katherine
Story Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every Wednesday morning at 10am. Catering to three to five-year-olds, join for a morning of stories, singing and dancing followed by a craft activity for little ones.
Board Games
Katherine
A Board Games Club is held on Thursday afternoons at 3pm at the Katherine Public Library for anyone over the age of ten who loves board games.
